Minister’s Youth Council holds final meeting for term

Above: Minister David Eggen spent time with students from his Minister’s Youth Council during their final meeting of the year over the weekend.

by Morinville News

The Minister’s Youth Council holds its first meeting in September of each year and meets with the minister periodically to provide perspectives and insights to the minister on the shape of Alberta’s education system.

The group of roughly 30 junior and senior high school students held their last meeting with Minister David Eggen on the weekend.

“This weekend, I had the pleasure of meeting with my Minister’s Youth Council for our final session of the year,” Eggen said in a release Monday. “Throughout the year, the students have participated in discussions and activities with myself and Alberta Education staff and provided valuable input on education issues that matter to them.”

Those topics have included curriculum development, mental health, safe and caring schools, rural education, LGBTQ2S+ issues, attendance, the province’s approach to racism, and legislation such as the School Amendment Act and An Act to Protect Gay-Straight Alliances.

UCP pass divisive resolution

Over the same weekend, United Conservative Party delegates, meeting in Red Deer voted in favour of reinstating opt-in parental consent in Alberta School for any topic of a religious or sexual nature. Despite UCP MLAs pleading with the 2500 delegates not to go that route, 57 per cent voted in favour.

Party Leader Jason Kenney said he would largely ignore the party’s resolution on gay-straight alliances, saying as party leader, he gets to interpret policy and its relevance to the party.

More Youth To Take Part In Council

Recruitment for the Minister’s Youth Council takes place annually, and new members were sought this past February. The province says selection for the 2018-19 council from among more than 300 applications is currently underway.

“I am so proud of this year’s Minister’s Youth Council,” Eggen said of the current group. “These students have brought great insight on many education issues and initiatives. Their feedback has already made a difference and will have a lasting impact on our work moving forward.”