Morinville Christian School performing The Prodigal Clown this week

by Stephen Dafoe

The Parable of the Lost Son from the Book of Luke takes a circus twist this week in Morinville Christian School’s (MCS) performance of The Prodigal Clown. The 44-minute play will be performed at Fable Gardens Hall at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday, May 11.

MCS teacher and play director Holly Sandmaier said the reason the play was selected was to help towards the church’s goal of expressing the heart of God to the community.

“This play is about a clown who loses his way in life and finds his way back home to a father and family who love him,” Sandmaier said. “My hope is that those who come see the performance will catch a glimpse of God’s forgiving love for them.”

The performance will see a cast of 53 students from Kindergarten to Grade 8, and well as a dozen volunteers from the school and The Father’s House church.

Sandmaier said the cast began learning the songs and dance numbers in January of this year to ensure they were ready for the mid-May performance.

“It is my first time directing a musical, so we wanted to make sure we had plenty of time,” Sandmaier said. “Kindergarten to Grade 3 students are our kids’ choir and main dancers. The Grade 4-8s are our main actors, and they began practice in early February.”

The cast and crew have practised twice a week until last week when they went into daily rehearsals with the whole cast.

“It has been such a fun and worthwhile experience for the whole school body,” Sandmaier said. “There are so many moments in the past few months that I have had to pinch myself to make sure I’m not dreaming. The students are incredible to work with.”

Sandmaier and all involved with the production are hoping people will come out to see the hard work put in by everyone.

Musicals are always so exciting, and our show is very fun and upbeat,” she said. “If you’d like a little joy in your life, as well as a chance to see adorable children sing and dance, come on out!”

Tickets are $5 each. Contact Mrs Shen of MCS at 780-939-2987 for tickets. Tickets will not be available at the door.