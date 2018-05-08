Editorial: Do we need another pizza place or liquor store in Morinville?

May 8, 2018 admin Business, Editorial & Opinion, Editorials 6

SimCity is a fun game that’s been around for a long time. You get to be the mayor of a community that consists of a road and a couple of houses.

As your community hits population markers, you are permitted to build a variety of businesses – usually, a hardware store to start, working up to theatres and casinos and other places for your Sims to spend money.

The real world is not SimCity.

In the real world commercial land is zoned for a variety of business types and uses. So for example, if a zone has among its permitted uses pizza joints – you could conceivably have several of them in a row. Same applies to liquor stores, nail shops, hair salons or gas stations.

The decision on what types of businesses open rest solely with entrepreneurs willing to take the often huge financial risks to go into business.

Entrepreneurs open the types of businesses they believe will give them a return on investment. They open shops where they think they can offer a better price, better product, or better service.

They are not swayed by naysayers commenting, “We don’t need another pizza place, nail salon, gas station, etc.”

It would be wonderful to wake up with every big store and national franchise we all have on our wishlists, but the reality is that entrepreneurs are not going to invest their money on a sock store on the basis and hope that the occasional customer will trickle in to buy one pair of black socks for a wedding.

That won’t cover the expenses, and the expenses of running a business are large.

Businesses need customers

Businesses need constant and steady traffic of people willing to exchange their cash for products and services.

Without it shopkeepers sit twiddling their thumbs on a Saturday afternoon, while we’re all shopping in St. Albert or Edmonton

And let’s not even mention the fact that UPS, Purolator and Canada Post trucks regularly flow in and out of town with the stuff we buy on Amazon – further reducing potential customers for local businesses.

Without sales – businesses go bust.

Variety isn’t cheap

So why so many pizza shops, liquor stores, nail salons and gas stations?

Everyone has fingernails – a good chunk of the population have them manicured. Most of us have cars and trucks, and they need regular feeding. So do our families, many of whom apparently like pizza. The number of liquor stores tells us our alcohol consumption is sufficient to keep the liquor flowing and the businesses going.

There is enough business in a community – many communities – for multiple versions of these businesses to survive.

A pizza shop here can draw from 4,000 households, more if you add in the surrounding area.

A clothing shop gets only those attracted to the gender, age group or style to whom the store caters. Likewise, a bookstore, toy store, hobby store, or any other speciality store.

But variety would be nice, and MorinvilleNews.com would also welcome more businesses in town.

Here are a few suggestions for would be entrepreneurs looking to bring value and variety to Morinville and area.

Press’d the Sandwich Company will set you back an investment of $300,000 to $400,000.

Edo Japan is an investment of $300,000 to $500,000.

Boston Pizza will cost you $1 million to $3 million, and you need capital of $550,000 to $850,000.

If you wanted more conventional retail, an M&M Food Market would set you back $300,000 to $500,000 to start up.

Any takers?

If anyone is interested in opening one of the above businesses, please contact us, and we’d be happy to do a story on your business start-up.

Until then, please shop local when you can and support the businesses that have taken the risk.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 7668 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Related Articles

No Picture
Local News

Active Living Fair draws a crowd

Sep 8, 2011 admin Local News 0

Morinville residents came out in good numbers for Thursday night’s Active Living Fair held at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre. Part of the evening’s activities included demonstrations from local groups and organizations. Those demonstrations included zumba demos from three separate instructors… […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
No Picture
Columns

Progressive Views: PC and Wildrose MLAs vote against anti-bullying motion

Apr 10, 2014 admin Columns, Editorial & Opinion 9

by Tristan Turner

Liberal MLA Kent Hehr introduced Motion 503 to the floor of the Legislative Assembly Apr. 7. The non-binding motion would have supported students wanting to start a Gay-Straight Alliance (GSA) in their school, a group that creates a safe space for students that are both in and outside of the LGBTQ community to discuss how to make their school more inclusive, and how to help each other with issues they may be experiencing. These groups have been proven to reduce feelings of isolation and instances of both bullying and teen suicide… […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
No Picture
Morinville

Morinville Light Up the Night [PHOTOS]

Nov 26, 2011 admin Morinville 3

You’ve got to be pleased with this year’s Light Up the Night Christmas Festival, and anyone we talked to Saturday certainly was. Standing in St. Jean Baptiste Park Saturday night after the lights were lit was an experience that is hard to explain to someone who was not part of it. It was communal in that some 2,500 people gathered downtown to watch a parade… […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

6 Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*