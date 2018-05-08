Food for Thought: Try this flavourful pork dish for your next barbecue

(NC) Looking for that perfect cut of meat to serve at your next outdoor party? This delicious recipe features a pork loin roast made with classic maple and apple flavours.

“Maple and miso are a real power couple when it comes to the marriage of sweet and savoury flavours,” shares Tom Filippou, executive chef for President’s Choice cooking school. “Be sure to use white miso paste or shiro miso, as it delivers a mild hit of umami that complements rather than overwhelms the maple.”

Maple Apple Pork with Miso Slaw

Prep time: 35 minutes

Cook time: 40 minutes

Makes: 6

Ingredients:

1 PC World of Flavours Canadian pork loin fillet roast (about 2 lb/900 g)

1 clove garlic, finely grated or pressed

2 tbsp (25 mL) white miso paste

2 tbsp (25 mL) cider vinegar

1 tbsp (15 mL) pure maple syrup

1/2 tsp (2 mL) Dijon mustard

1/4 tsp (1 mL) black pepper

1/4 cup (50 mL) canola oil

5 green onions, thinly sliced

3 carrots, grated

2 stalks celery, thinly sliced

1 Granny Smith apple, cored and cut into matchsticks

1 Gala apple, cored and cut into matchsticks

2 cups (500 mL) shredded red cabbage

2 cups (500 mL) shredded Napa cabbage

Chopped fresh chives (optional)

Directions:

Preheat one barbecue burner to medium heat and leave other burner off. Brush grill with oil. Grill pork 8 minutes, turning once. Transfer pork to cool side. Grill, lid down, and adjust hot burner if necessary to maintain temperature of 375°F (190°C) for 30 to 40 minutes or until cooked through. Transfer to cutting board; cover loosely with foil. Let stand 10 minutes. Cut into ¼-inch (5 mm) thick slices.

Meanwhile, whisk together garlic, miso paste, vinegar, maple syrup, mustard and pepper in large bowl. Gradually whisk in oil. Add green onions, carrots, celery, apples and cabbage; toss to coat.

Serve pork with cabbage mixture. Sprinkle with chives (if using).

Chef’s tip: No barbecue? Roast the pork on a greased foil-lined baking sheet in 375°F (190°C) oven until cooked through, 50 to 60 minutes.

Nutritional information per serving: Calories 260; fat 10 g (2 g of which is saturated); sodium 550 mg; carbohydrates 17 g; fibre 2 g; sugars 12 g; protein 26 g.