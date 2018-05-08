RCMP offering Women in Policing session next week

by Morinville News Staff

The RCMP is offering women an opportunity to learn how they can be part of Canada’s national police force at a special recruiting presentation for women at RCMP Edmonton K Division
(11140 – 109 Street) Tuesday, May 15th at 6:30 p.m.

Currently, 21.5 per cent of RCMP police officers are women. The RCMP say they are committed to increasing the number of female officers to 30 per cent to better represent the communities we serve across the country.

“A career with the RCMP offers the chance to have a daily positive impact on Canadian communities,” said Constable Penelope GAVIN, Royal Canadian Mounted Police. “Female and male police officers bring different perspectives to policing that provide a balanced approach to resolving problems and developing relationships with the communities we serve. We believe that the more diverse we are when it comes to gender, ethnic background, religion or sexual orientation, the better we are able to serve all Canadians”

The Women in Policing Career Presentation will open the opportunity to meet with recruiters and hear real-life career experiences from female police officers. A recruiting officer will also outline the process to apply, the benefits and rewards of a career in policing, provide advice and answer questions.

The event is Tuesday, May 15th at 6:30 p.m. at RCMP Edmonton K Division
(11140 – 109 Street, Edmonton).

