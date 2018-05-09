Letter: Lack of communication on garbage rules upsets resident

As I drove around my subdivision Tuesday night, post garbage/recycle pickup, I was struck by how many bins hadn’t been picked up.

Instead, they were marked with stickers – pink for recycle & blue for garbage – as they were not in compliance with pick-up regulation.

My issue is not at all with this strategy, people need to know what can and cannot be recycled, and which waste goes where.

What I do have a problem with, however, is the lack of communication on this matter on behalf of the Town of Morinville.

Tagging bins should not be the only way you communicate a message to residents. If the issue is really that problematic, an educational campaign should be drafted, ads should be placed, flyers delivered to doors.

Since this tag and drop system has been implemented, there have been no notes on the website, none posted to Twitter or Facebook. How on earth can you expect full compliance, when you are not fully communicating your message?

Town of Morinville, take this as a lesson, and start communicating with your residents, about more than just your festivals and parades.

It’s just…garbage.

Shannon Jensen