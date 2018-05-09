Obituary: Corbett, Walter

Walter Clayton Corbett, 78 years of age, passed away peacefully with his family by his side at the Sturgeon Hospital on Thursday, May 3, 2018.

He was born on February 24, 1940, in The Pas, Manitoba.

Walter is survived by his children Diana Thompson, Walter Corbett Jr.(Sandy), Laura Corbett (Randy), Linda Getzlaf (Danny), Sister Viola Johner, Brother Robert (Rick) Corbett, Sister Lydia (Dee) Pimm (Bob), numerous nieces and nephews, 10 Grandchildren, and 18 Great Grandchildren.

Walter was preceded in death by his wife Violet Corbett, Parents James and Ida Corbett, Brothers Percy Campbell, James Corbett III, and Donald Corbett.

There will be a celebration of life held on June 16, 2018, 11:00 am at:

The Morinville Legion, Branch 176.

10120 101 Ave,

Morinville, AB

T8R 1A6

There will be a private family interment at the Evergreen Arbor Memorial Cemetery later in June.

In Lieu of Flowers, Memorial Donations are welcome to:

ALS Society of Alberta

5418-97 St, NW

Edmonton, AB

T6E 5C1

780-487-0754