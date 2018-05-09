Schools, business and residents pitch-in to help clean up Morinville

photos by Lucie Roy

For more than a half-century, volunteers have been pitching in across the country for a national initiative called Pitch-In Canada, the largest environmental improvement campaign in the country.

Morinville participated May 9 with the Morinville Pitch-In/Operation Clean Sweep initiative.

Today the school students, businesses and residents were out in the community picking up litter.



Above and below students from Morinville Public School (MPS) were all outside cleaning up the school ground and the neighbourhood Wednesday morning.

