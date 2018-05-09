Schools, business and residents pitch-in to help clean up Morinville

May 9, 2018 admin Local News, Morinville, People, Schools and youth 0

photos by Lucie Roy

For more than a half-century, volunteers have been pitching in across the country for a national initiative called Pitch-In Canada, the largest environmental improvement campaign in the country.

Morinville participated May 9 with the Morinville Pitch-In/Operation Clean Sweep initiative.

Today the school students, businesses and residents were out in the community picking up litter.

Above and below students from Morinville Public School (MPS) were all outside cleaning up the school ground and the neighbourhood Wednesday morning.

Pitch-in is the largest environmental improvement campaign in Canada.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 7674 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*