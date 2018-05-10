Injured student’s parents concerned about the safety of school site

May 10, 2018 admin Local News, Morinville 15

by Tristan Turner

A 14-year-old student at Morinville Community High School (MCHS) experienced broke their forearm May 1. The student’s parents say the injury happened on school property in the field between the Morinville Community Cultural Centre and the Circle K store along 100 Ave. The student, according to one of their parents, was playing on a metal goal post with other students at the time of the injury. After one student jumped and hung off the crossbar of the post, a section of the structure of uprights that were on the posts broke off and fell, crushing the student’s arm under its weight.

The student’s father Kevin (last name withheld to protect student’s identity) said he is thankful the injuries were not more severe.

“This object fell inches from my son’s body,” he said. “If this thing would have struck him in the head or the torso, the doctor’s said this would have been a totally different situation. This could have been a fatality …”

Kevin said that due to the crushing nature of the injury, surgery may be required, though doctors are presently uncertain.

Both parents feel that the site is not safe.

“[After the accident], I took a close look at the welds [on the goal post] and they were completely rusted,” Kevin told Morinville News. “There wasn’t [a] shiny piece of steel to be seen, which means this has been in this condition for some time. The kids didn’t cause this thing to fall to the ground… It wasn’t inspected.”

Kevin said when he spoke to the school about the matter, they could not offer any comment on the incident or the state of the goal posts.

It has raised many questions about who was responsible for the upkeep of the structure, and they say neither the Town nor the school has provided clear answers.

Town claims no responsibility

After speaking with Morinville administrative staff, the Town claims that this site is not their maintenance responsibility.

David Schaefer, Director of Corporate Operations with the Town, said they have engaged in “joint use agreements” with the school, and have worked with them to do various upkeep, including reflowing the track on the field, the site is not Town of Morinville resposibility.

Claude Valcourt, Director of Public Works, said that the lot was “privately owned,” making it outside the Town or MCHS’ responsibility to maintain nor MCHS.

Valcourt said Town land maintained by his department follows a regular schedule of upkeeping the sites they are responsible for, including using portable posts that can be removed at the end of the season.

School looking into the issue – provides no comment

MCHS Principal Don Hinks told Morinville News that the issue was being examined but could offer no further comment.

He directed Morinville News to the Division employee responsible for school infrastructure. They did not return a request for further comment by deadline.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 7678 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Related Articles

Arts & Culture

Grease is the word this December at MCHS

Nov 18, 2014 admin Arts & Culture, Schools and youth 0

by Stephen Dafoe

Morinville Community High School actors have been putting in plenty of hours rehearsing the school’s annual Christmas season play, a necessary investment given the school has taken on one of its most ambitious productions to date. Grease: the Musical will take place Dec. 3-5 at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre… […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Arts & Culture

Suite Surrender was a real audience pleaser

May 12, 2016 admin Arts & Culture, Schools and youth 0

When the cast came out for their final bow at the end of this year’s Morinville Community High School spring play, the standing ovation they received was well deserved. Those who came out to the one night only performance were not disappointed in this year’s selection or in the efforts of those who have spent much time perfecting their lines and timing. […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
No Picture
Arts & Culture

They’re Wilde about Oscar

May 31, 2012 admin Arts & Culture, Morinville, Schools and youth 1

Stephen Dafoe Photos

Morinville Community High School students and their families were treated to a little late Victorian-era farce Thursday night. Dispensing with the one act plays traditionally put on in the spring, the school put on Oscar Wilde’s The Importance of Being Earnest, A Trivial comedy for Serious People.

The three-act play was directed by Brennan Fitzgerald, Katrina Thrussell and Jennifer Lesiuk… […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

15 Comments

  3. I was thinking the same thing, yes should have been looked at but the posts were never meant for hanging off of. I tell my children all the time they are not for hanging off of for this exact reason. Glad he wasn’t seriously injured.

    Reply

  4. Those things have been there forever like what did they expect no rust and they arent playground equipment nobody’s fault that the kids were stupid playing on something so old like thats what it was designed for

    Reply

  6. I’m glad the kid is ok. But seriously blaming the equipment and school for a choice your child made. They are not for hanging off. Nice way to pass the blame instead of using it to teach your child a lesson about consequences.

    Reply

  11. We all did this as kids …. kids will be kids and do stupid things it’s about learning lessons as we grow…. I agree it’s not playground equipment but it is on school property so it should’ve been looked at …. however if there were multiple children screwing around that is on the children too then . I think it’s a prime example of lesson learned all around … I’m just glad the child was not more severely hurt and will recover from his injuries .

    Reply

  12. I agree
    It wasn’t 10 kids it wasn’t 8
    Yes there were seven kids there however only one was on the structure the other jumped up to do a chin up when it fell
    I highly doubt a 1000 pound structure would fall when maybe 200 pounds were on it
    Thanks for the compassion though he has spent the day in the hospital today to see if he requires surgery

    Reply

  13. This was a goal post. Meant for kicking a ball through. Not for holding any kind of weight. Is an inspector supposed to be assuming that nothing will be used as it was meant to? If so, their jobs will never be done. It is unfair to try to find someone at fault for a piece of equipment not working properly for a task it was not meant to do.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*