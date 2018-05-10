Injured student’s parents concerned about the safety of school site

by Tristan Turner
A 14-year-old student at Morinville Community High School (MCHS) experienced broke their forearm May 1. The student’s parents say the injury happened on school property in the field between the Morinville Community Cultural Centre and the Circle K store along 100 Ave. The student, according to one of their parents, was playing on a metal goal post with other students at the time of the injury. After one student jumped and hung off the crossbar of the post, a section of the structure of uprights that were on the posts broke off and fell, crushing the student’s arm under its weight.
The student’s father Kevin (last name withheld to protect student’s identity) said he is thankful the injuries were not more severe.
“This object fell inches from my son’s body,” he said. “If this thing would have struck him in the head or the torso, the doctor’s said this would have been a totally different situation. This could have been a fatality …”
Kevin said that due to the crushing nature of the injury, surgery may be required, though doctors are presently uncertain.
Both parents feel that the site is not safe.
“[After the accident], I took a close look at the welds [on the goal post] and they were completely rusted,” Kevin told Morinville News. “There wasn’t [a] shiny piece of steel to be seen, which means this has been in this condition for some time. The kids didn’t cause this thing to fall to the ground… It wasn’t inspected.”
Kevin said when he spoke to the school about the matter, they could not offer any comment on the incident or the state of the goal posts.
It has raised many questions about who was responsible for the upkeep of the structure, and they say neither the Town nor the school has provided clear answers.
Town claims no responsibility
After speaking with Morinville administrative staff, the Town claims that this site is not their maintenance responsibility.
David Schaefer, Director of Corporate Operations with the Town, said they have engaged in “joint use agreements” with the school, and have worked with them to do various upkeep, including reflowing the track on the field, the site is not Town of Morinville resposibility.
Claude Valcourt, Director of Public Works, said that the lot was “privately owned,” making it outside the Town or MCHS’ responsibility to maintain nor MCHS.
Valcourt said Town land maintained by his department follows a regular schedule of upkeeping the sites they are responsible for, including using portable posts that can be removed at the end of the season.
School looking into the issue – provides no comment
MCHS Principal Don Hinks told Morinville News that the issue was being examined but could offer no further comment.
He directed Morinville News to the Division employee responsible for school infrastructure. They did not return a request for further comment by deadline.
I didn’t know swinging on the goal posts was part of goal tending these days
Aren’t they goal 🥅 posts not monkey bars ? How many kids were climbing on them when they broke , heard rumours of up to 8 on it when it broke , I may be incorrect
They were told not to climb them. But always has to be that one. Wasn’t hanging on it. Climbed up it. Well there’s more to it.
Then he fell
Indeed, I’ve heard there were 10 and people saw them all hanging on it. Thinking maybe they won’t do that again.
I was thinking the same thing, yes should have been looked at but the posts were never meant for hanging off of. I tell my children all the time they are not for hanging off of for this exact reason. Glad he wasn’t seriously injured.
Those things have been there forever like what did they expect no rust and they arent playground equipment nobody’s fault that the kids were stupid playing on something so old like thats what it was designed for
They are goal posts no a exercise bar or monkey bars but teens do things without thinking
I’m glad the kid is ok. But seriously blaming the equipment and school for a choice your child made. They are not for hanging off. Nice way to pass the blame instead of using it to teach your child a lesson about consequences.
A friend growing up did the same but also broke her collar bone leaving her in an upper body cast for weeks.
Michelle ziober that’s a rude comment I’m sure your view would be different if it was your child.
And people should find out the actual story before guessing what happened
My sentiments exactly when my grand daughter had to get stitches after being hurt on an exercise bike….the handlebars fell off and she went face first
We all did this as kids …. kids will be kids and do stupid things it’s about learning lessons as we grow…. I agree it’s not playground equipment but it is on school property so it should’ve been looked at …. however if there were multiple children screwing around that is on the children too then . I think it’s a prime example of lesson learned all around … I’m just glad the child was not more severely hurt and will recover from his injuries .
I agree
It wasn’t 10 kids it wasn’t 8
Yes there were seven kids there however only one was on the structure the other jumped up to do a chin up when it fell
I highly doubt a 1000 pound structure would fall when maybe 200 pounds were on it
Thanks for the compassion though he has spent the day in the hospital today to see if he requires surgery
This was a goal post. Meant for kicking a ball through. Not for holding any kind of weight. Is an inspector supposed to be assuming that nothing will be used as it was meant to? If so, their jobs will never be done. It is unfair to try to find someone at fault for a piece of equipment not working properly for a task it was not meant to do.