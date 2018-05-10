Province buying billboards in B.C. to promote pipeline as part of national campaign

by Morinville News Staff

The province announced Thursday that billboards are now on display across British Columbia as part of a nationwide campaign to highlight the economic, social and environmental benefits of the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion.

The government says it’s “Keep Canada Working” campaign will inform Canadians about the benefits of market access and counter what it calls misinformation, harassment and obstruction the project has faced.

Trans Mountain Pipeline means more money for roads, schools and hospitals is one of the messages of the campaign. Others include Trans Mountain Pipeline moves Canada’s economy forward – creating economic activity from coast to coast, and Trans Mountain Pipeline puts Canada first – making us less reliant on American markets.

“It is important that Canadians understand what’s at stake when we talk about the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion,” said Premier Rachel Notley in a release. “A lack of market access is costing Canadians good jobs. It is putting the national climate plan at risk. And it is costing Canada billions every year – money that could be paying for things like roads, schools and hospitals from coast to coast to coast.”

The government says lack of access to international markets is costing Alberta about $2.3 billion per year, or $6.5 million every day in lost revenue.

In addition to billboards, the “Keep Canada Working” will appear on television, radio, search engine marketing, online display and social media.

Alberta has spent $1.29 million on this nationwide advertising campaign, $700,000 dedicated to advertising in British Columbia, including digital board locations in Vancouver, Victoria, Kelowna, Kamloops and the West Kootenays, Abbotsford international and Nanaimo regional airports.

The government says the campaign will until the pipeline is in operation.