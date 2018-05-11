Alliance Pipeline helping Morinville Fire Department with training

Above: Morinville Fire Fighter Tyler Proulx, Deputy Chief Joel Houle, Alliance Pipeline Matt Martel, Land, Right of way and Corridor Representative presenting a $5000. Cheque to Fire Chief Brad Boddez. The funds will be used for training initiative. – Lucie Roy Photo

by Morinville News Staff

The Morinville Fire Department (MFD) received a $5000 grant towards MFD’s training department Friday morning.

The MFD says the grant will support furthering Officer training with advances in a new technology format.

“It’s an interactive, computer-based scenario model that complements the traditional theory portion of our training,” Said Morinville Fire Chief Brad Boddez. “The officers will be working on laptops, computers, iPads. It’s a great program. It’s called Blue Card.”

The Town says the grant funding will bring the Morinville Fire Department, and its officers in particular, to a higher training standard, in turn, will providing better service to the community.

