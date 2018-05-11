Local ponds stocked with trout

photos by Lucie Roy

Stocking of fish at the Morinville Fish & Game pond and Heritage Lake took place Thursday with two separate deliveries.

Over the two deposits, the Fish & Game Association pond received 300 brown trout and 1500 rainbow trout, and Heritage Lake received 700 brook trout and 1500 rainbow trout.

The first batch averaged 20 cm, the second load 20.8 cm.

The annual stocking of the water bodies is made possible through a partnership between The Alberta Conservation Association, the Town of Morinville, and the Morinville Fish & Game Association.