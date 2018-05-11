Local ponds stocked with trout

May 11, 2018 admin Local News, Morinville, Morinville Sports 0

photos by Lucie Roy

Stocking of fish at the Morinville Fish & Game pond and Heritage Lake took place Thursday with two separate deliveries.

Over the two deposits, the Fish & Game Association pond received 300 brown trout and 1500 rainbow trout, and Heritage Lake received 700 brook trout and 1500 rainbow trout.

The first batch averaged 20 cm, the second load 20.8 cm.

The annual stocking of the water bodies is made possible through a partnership between The Alberta Conservation Association, the Town of Morinville, and the Morinville Fish & Game Association.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 7683 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*