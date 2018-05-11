Morinville Bike Rodeo mixes with Summer Community Expo

by Lucie Roy

The Town of Morinville’s Bike Rodeo, Summer Community Expo, and Council Summer Kick-Off BBQ all took place Thursday at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre.

Morinville Enforcement Services, RCMP and members of the Morinville Fire Department conducted the free Bike Safety Awareness Event which had more than 80 youth participating.

The Ride with Cops is scheduled to take place 12 June with Enforcement and RCMP officers to ride with the kids around town.

The Town held a Summer Community Expo for the first time this year, with some local and regional groups set up in the cultural centre foyer.

Displays and info on upcoming events included the Morinville Community Library, Father’s House, Town of Legal, Chamber of Commerce,Lions Club, Rotary Club, town Rec and Sports Program, Festival Society and Canada Day info, Community Gardens, Skate Morinville Club, and Community Futures Tawatinaw Region Lemonade Day, Block Party info, Emergency preparedness, Good Neighbour Activity Books and more.

Morinville Town Council joined in on the event, cooking and serving hot dogs and corn to attendees.