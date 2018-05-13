Prodigal Clown sells out two shows at Fable Gardens Hall

photos by Lucie Roy

The Parable of the Lost Son from the Book of Luke took a circus twist Friday during Morinville Christian School’s (MCS) performance of The Prodigal Clown. The 44-minute play hit the stage at Fable Gardens Hall for a 1 p.m. matinee and a 7 p.m. evening show.

MCS teacher and play director Holly Sandmaier said the reason the play was selected was to help towards the church’s goal of expressing the heart of God to the community.

The performance saw a cast of 53 students from Kindergarten to Grade 8, as well as a dozen volunteers from the school and The Father’s House church working in front of the audience and behind the scenes.

The cast began learning the songs and dance numbers in January of this year and have practised twice a week until last week when they went into daily rehearsals with the entire cast.