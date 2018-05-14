Minister Sigurdson taking medical leave during leukemia treatment

Minister Sigurdson shown in this Apr. 25 photo will be taking medical leave following a a diagnosis of acute promyelocytic leukemia.

by Morinville News Staff

Alberta’s Minister of Seniors and Housing Lori Sigurdson will be taking a leave from her work at the legislature following a diagnosis of acute promyelocytic leukemia, the government announced Monday.

During her absence, Minister Irfan Sabir will be acting Minister of Seniors and Housing.

“After experiencing unexplained symptoms for several days, last week I was diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia,” Sigurdson said. “It was not easy news to hear and certainly not what I was expecting. I am beginning a variety of treatments immediately, but at this point will not be undergoing chemotherapy.”

The Minister said she is surrounded by her supportive and caring sons and feels lucky to have family and friends by her side.

“I am grateful to the medical professionals at the University of Alberta Hospital for their guidance and professionalism during these difficult and uncertain days,” she said, adding she would be taking one day at a time. “There is nothing I look forward to more than returning to the important work of the Seniors and Housing Ministry and representing Edmonton Riverview. Working with Premier Notley and our diverse, hardworking caucus is a privilege and an adventure I can’t wait to get back to.”

Premier Rachel Notley said the entire caucus was sad we are to learn of Minister’s Sigurdson’s diagnosis. “The commitment and creativity she brings to her work, even on the toughest days, is inspiring,” Notley said. “We are all keeping her and her family in our thoughts as she works towards recovery.”