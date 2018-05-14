Morinville Fire Department issues Fire Advisory

by Morinville News Staff

Due to the dry conditions and the possibility of extreme grass fires, the Morinville Fire Department has issued a fire advisory for the Town of Morinville as of Monday afternoon.

The fire department is asking all residents to exercise caution when using their approved/permitted fire pits.

Approved recreational backyard fire pits with appropriate screens are allowed and are not to be used to burn debris or yard waste like twigs and leaves.

The Town is asking residents to use extreme caution when burning, including while using charcoal barbecues, recreational fires in campgrounds and where appropriate, in parks.

Residents are also encouraged to continue to monitor Alberta Fire Bans for the most up-to-date information regarding fire advisories, restrictions and bans across Alberta.