The week in Photos

Schools, business and residents helped to pitch-in to clean up Morinville Wednesday. See full story here.

The Prodigal Clown sold out two shows Friday for Morinville Christine School. See full story and photos here.

The Roger Champagne Memorial Bik Award was presented Friday. MCHS students depart for their annual mountain bike trip Wednesday. See full story here.

The Morinville Orijen Sabretooths lost 66-65 to Grads in the final exhibition game of the weekend Saturday. The girls were leading 65-64 with one second on the clock when a pair of free throws reversed their fortunes.

Free hotdogs, cookies, water and treats were on hand at Morinville Baptist church during the Town-wide Garage Sale Saturday.

HAVE YOU BEEN TO MERCANTILE LATELY? Click the video to learn more

One of the coolest wood sculptures we have seen is in Mercantile’s front window. The sculpture stands 7-feet tall.

The Town of Morinville held their annual Bike Rodeo in connection with a Summer Expo Thursday night. See full story here.

Alliance Pipeline made a $5000 presentation tot he Morinville Fire Department Friday to assist them with training. See full story here.

The Morinville Fish & Game pond and Heritage Lake were stocked with trout on Thursday. See full story here.

Don Boutilier sent us this shot of progress at the Father’s House Church.