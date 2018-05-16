Letter: Walk 5 km and change lives

May 16, 2018

On Sunday 27 May the Petvalu Walk for Dog Guides will take place at the Morinville Fish & Game pond.

Show up- Register- Sponsor or Donate -Walk- Win prizes- Change a Life.

The registration will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. You can donate or get sponsors and walk the 5-km for a good cause.

The Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides trains six types of Dog Guides to meet the needs of Canadians with a wide range of disabilities. This includes Canine Vision Dog Guides, Service Dogs, Hearing Ear Dogs, Seizure Response Dogs, Autism Assistance Dogs and Diabetic Alert Dog Guides.

Each dog cost approximately $25,000 to raise, and this is where we need your help.

With your help, the Lions Club of Morinville has an ambitious goal of raising the funds to provide a specially trained Dog Guide at no cost to a recipient. Your donation will help give someone with a disability the priceless gift of increased independence and mobility.

Every gift counts, whether you come down to the pond and make a donation of time or money, or spread the word about our life-changing Dog Guides, every gift makes a difference.

Last year Morinville and area residents raised over $1000 towards this cause and this year the goal is $2000.

For more info phone 780-939-4370 or email History8@telus.net.

– Morinville Lions Club

