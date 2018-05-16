Morinville RCMP increasing traffic enforcement starting next week

by Morinville News Staff

Morinville and Bon Accord residents can expect to see increased traffic enforcement starting May 21 as Morinville RCMP and their law enforcement partners will be stepping up patrols in the two communities.

Morinville RCMP will be paying specific attention to intersection safety, speeding and distracted driving in Morinville, while the focus in Bon Accord will be on speeding and intersection safety.

Police are quick to point out they will not be ignoring other infractions, including seatbelt violations.

In a release to media, Corporal Sheldon Robb said driving just a few kilometres per hour over the posted speed limit reduces the driver’s ability to steer safely around curves or objects on the road, decreases their field of vision and peripheral vision, and extends the distance required to stop a vehicle in emergency situations.

Police will be monitoring school and playground zones as part of the blitz.

The speed limit in school zones in Morinville is 30 km/h from 7:30 am until 4:30 pm.

Robb points out vehicles are not permitted to pass other vehicles travelling in the same direction in either school or playground zones during the times these zones are in effect.

Distracted driving, which Robb says contributes to 20 to 30 per cent of all collisions, is also something police will look for in Morinville.

Provincially, there have been almost 140,000 convictions since distracted driving legislation was introduced in 2011. Of those, 97 per cent were for using cellphones and other electronic devices while driving. In the 2016-2017 policing year, male drivers accounted for nearly two-thirds of all convictions with male drivers aged 22 to 34 years having the highest conviction rates.