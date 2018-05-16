Morinville RCMP Seek Witnesses to Hit and Run Collision

May 16, 2018 admin Local News, Morinville 2

Morinville, Alberta – On the morning of April 22, 2018 at about 0320AM, Morinville RCMP responded to a hit and run motor vehicle collision in the Grandin Drive area of Morinville. The suspect vehicle, a black Dodge Journey, struck a parked black Honda Element. There was extensive damage to the Honda Element. The Dodge Journey was still on scene when police arrived but the driver and passenger had both fled and were not located.

Residents provide the RCMP with local intelligence. The tips we receive from the public drive our evidence-led initiatives and assist with the deployment of resources. Reporting crime leads to tangible results and creates safer and more engaged communities.

If you have information about this incident, please call the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 7698 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Related Articles

No Picture
Morinville

Harvest Days puts big spin on small town

Aug 12, 2012 admin Morinville, Sturgeon County 0

Photos by Stephen Dafoe

Bon Accord – This past weekend’s Harvest Days in Bon Accord continued this year’s trend of local community festivals being bigger than the year before. Bon Accord followed Morinville’s expanded St. Jean Baptiste Festival and Legal’s 50th anniversary edition of Fete au Village with a much larger Harvest Days event…. […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
No Picture
Arts & Culture

MCHS Coffee House 2013 packs in the performers

May 15, 2013 admin Arts & Culture, Morinville, Schools and youth 0

Photos By Stephen Dafoe

Morinville Community High School held their annual coffee house at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre May 15, filling the stage with 17 acts and 27 performers, entertainment that was punctuated by a dessert-filled intermission… […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
No Picture
Morinville

GIRLS program returns to help young women understand themselves

Apr 2, 2013 admin Morinville, Schools and youth, Sturgeon County 0

By Stephen Dafoe

Morinville –Girls between the ages of 11 and 18 will have the opportunity to learn about themselves in a fun way starting next week. The Girls in Real Life Situations (GIRLS) program starts Apr. 9 and will run Tuesday evenings for the next seven weeks.

Rebecca Holland, who provides community resources for the Sturgeon School Division… […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

2 Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*