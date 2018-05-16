Morinville RCMP Seek Witnesses to Hit and Run Collision

Morinville, Alberta – On the morning of April 22, 2018 at about 0320AM, Morinville RCMP responded to a hit and run motor vehicle collision in the Grandin Drive area of Morinville. The suspect vehicle, a black Dodge Journey, struck a parked black Honda Element. There was extensive damage to the Honda Element. The Dodge Journey was still on scene when police arrived but the driver and passenger had both fled and were not located.

