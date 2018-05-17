Government wants input on firefighter leave amendment

by Morinville News Staff

The Standing Committee on Alberta’s Economic Future is reviewing Bill 201, Employment Standards (Firefighter Leave) Amendment Act, and is seeking input from Albertans.

Bill 201 proposes occasional leave for part-time firefighters to assist in fire services while prohibiting employers, without good cause, from preventing a person to act as a part-time firefighter. The amendment allows the leave if the individual has informed the employer and would prevent companies from refusing to employ a person because they are a part-time firefighter.

“Firefighters provide a critical role in the safety and well-being of all Albertans. Bill 201 impacts nearly every Albertan, not only part-time firefighters but also their families, employers and the communities that they serve,” said Graham Sucha, Committee Chair and MLA for Calgary-Shaw. “It is important for this committee to hear from those most closely affected by the review of this bill.”

If passed, Bill 201 would amend the Employment Standards Code to include a new section regarding unpaid leave for part-time firefighters, which would come into force on January 1, 2019.

The deadline for written submissions is Wednesday, June 6, 2018. Submissions and identities of authors may be made public.

For more information on the Standing Committee on Alberta’s Economic Future, Bill 201 and how to make a submission, visit: assembly.ab.ca/committees/abeconomicfuture.