UPDATED: Morinville RCMP seek assistance locating missing Sturgeon County man

11:20 A.M. UPDATE

Morinville RCMP would like to advise that Vincent WATTS has been located, and is safe and sound. RCMP would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Morinville RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Vincent Watts, last seen at approximately 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 16 in Sturgeon County, AB.

Watts is a 71-year-old male, 5’ 9” tall, 181lbs, with grey hair and brown eyes. Watts was last seen wearing a yellow t-shirt and blue jeans. Police are concerned about Watts’ well-being.

Watts may be driving a lime green Volkswagen Beetle with Alberta license plate YEA 011.

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of WATTS, please contact the Morinville RCMP Detachment at 780-939-4520.