Morinville joins AUMA support for Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion Project

by Morinville News Staff

Morinville is a signatory in a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau from the Alberta Urban Municipalities Association (AUMA).

The letter, sent May 16, expresses the association’s support for the Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion Project, and contains the names of 167 Mayors and Communities who directly voiced their support for the project.

The letter follows a resolution at the AUMA’s fall convention last year that was overwhelmingly supported by more than 1,100 elected officials from across the province.

“We wanted to demonstrate that this project has support among all three levels of government,” said Barry Morishita, President of the AUMA in a release Thursday. “This project is critical not only to the province and industry but to the municipalities that will benefit from the taxation and economic spin-off of this expansion.”

AUMA is hoping to see Alberta and British Columbia, as well as the Government of Canada, reach an agreement with Kinder Morgan that will allow the project to proceed.

“As municipal leaders, we know full well the impacts a project of this magnitude can have on
communities,” Morishita said. “As municipalities, we are the first responders to emergency events and have to always have the safety of our communities in mind. We know the challenge of making sound decisions in land use planning to balance growth and protecting the environment, as we face them every day. But we also understand that the Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion Project has been through one of the most rigorous reviews of any pipeline project in our nation’s history.”

