Morinville woman wins LOTTO 6/49

by Morinville News Staff

Cynthia Petersen, freshly home from a trip, learned she’d won $135,199.10 on a LOTTO 6/49 ticket.

“I just got home from Jasper and remembered to check my tickets,” she said. “I couldn’t believe it – I actually had to pinch myself.”

Peterson says she has big plans for the winnings. “I’m going to pay off my mortgage,” she said. “It will be nice to not have that payment anymore.”

Petersen win was on the April 7 draw. Her ticket matched five of the six main draw numbers and the bonus number – 18, 22, 36, 47, 49 and 32.

She purchased her winning ticket at the Mobil located at 8903 100 Street in Morinville.

