Town of Morinville satisfaction survey underway

by Morinville News Staff

Morinville has launched its annual satisfaction survey, an undertaking it says will help guide budget and project decisions in 2019.

The Town has done a survey annually since 2016. Prior to that, the last Town satisfaction survey was in 2009.

The survey, which can be found online and takes about 15 minutes to complete, includes questions on civic services, financial planning and communication, as well as quality of life, safety, satisfaction with programs, facilities and services, Morinville staff, property taxes, municipal leadership, and communications.

Morinville reached out this year to Banister Research Ltd. to deliver and analyze the data that will be collected over the phone, online and in hard copy surveys.

“This year we are increasing the level of sophistication to ensure that the survey presents an accurate reflection of resident views,” said Mayor Barry Turner in a news release Thursday. “We have engaged a respected research company [Banister Research] to collect and analyze data in multiple formats to give all residents an opportunity to participate. I encourage all residents to let us know if you are satisfied with the value you receive from tax dollars, and how well Council is performing. We want to hear from you – your input will guide many decisions going forward.”

The survey launched May 14 and can be completed online until June 10.

The online survey is at https://www.banisterresearch.com/morinvillesurvey/ or via the Town of Morinville website at www.morinville.ca and residents can also pick up and submit a hard copy at Town Hall, the Morinville Community Cultural Centre, or the Morinville Public Library.

Residents who enter their name and contact details have a chance to win one of two $50 gift cards to either Sobeys or No Frills.