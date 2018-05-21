Coming up around town

Here are some activities coming up around Morinville over the next week and month.

Tuesday and Wednesday, May 22 and 23

Thursday, May 24

Thursday, May 24 – FRIDAY, MAY 25



Morinville resident Joe Gosselin is considering a run for the UCP. Details on his upcoming wine and cheese open house are above.

Saturday, May 26

Saturday, May 30

May and June

Saturday, June 2



HAVE YOU BEEN TO MERCANTILE LATELY?

Click the video to learn more

Saturday, June 2

Wednesday, June 6

Tuesday, June 12

Friday, June 22

CLICK THE AD FOR DETAILS