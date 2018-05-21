Coming up around town

May 21, 2018 admin Local News, Morinville 0

Here are some activities coming up around Morinville over the next week and month.

Tuesday and Wednesday, May 22 and 23

Thursday, May 24

Thursday, May 24 – FRIDAY, MAY 25


Morinville resident Joe Gosselin is considering a run for the UCP. Details on his upcoming wine and cheese open house are above.

Saturday, May 26

Saturday, May 30

May and June

Saturday, June 2


HAVE YOU BEEN TO MERCANTILE LATELY?
Click the video to learn more

Saturday, June 2

Wednesday, June 6

Tuesday, June 12

Friday, June 22

CLICK THE AD FOR DETAILS

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 7713 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*