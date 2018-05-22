Open Letter to The Alberta Government Re: Looming Power Distribution Rate Hikes

Dear Minister Oneil Carlier,

A few months ago, we launched the Stop the Power Monopoly campaign. As you’ve heard, power distribution rates are a significant “pain point” for Alberta families and businesses. Unfortunately, because of Government inaction, monthly power bills are primed to go even higher. This will impact every single Albertan, regardless who their current provider is.

As you have witnessed large multinational corporations are aggressively eliminating local independent power providers. The Alberta Government’s regulatory regime has enabled these takeovers and stacked the deck against local Alberta-owned and operated power providers.

A Big Power Monopoly will make life less affordable for all Albertans. When competition is eliminated choice goes down, rates go up, and local customer service is lost. The market failures of monopolies are well established.

As we’ve heard through thousands of emails and online comments, Albertans want more competition, not less. They want more choice, not fewer options. And they want lower power distribution rates, not higher monthly bills. And while the Alberta Government has capped electricity rates, distribution rates are not. Albertans read their monthly bills carefully and understand the difference.

The Stop the Power Monopoly campaign has already reached 250,000 Albertans online and is now reaching tens of thousands more through local radio and billboard ads.

Minister, we urge your Government to heed the calls of hard-working Albertans.

Specifically:

1. Stop multinational corporations from competing unfairly to stomp out independent power providers;

2. Stop allowing multinational corporations to make other Albertans pay for their aggressive takeovers of independent power providers.

Albertans work hard and watch their bottom-line carefully. We urge your Government to take the appropriate measures now before it’s too late.

We encourage you to visit StopThePowerMonopoly.ca to learn more.

Stop the Power Monopoly Coalition

info@stopthepowermonopoly.ca