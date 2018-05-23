MCHS Track team wins NCZone Banner

Above: Team picture of Coach Maslyk and the jubilant MCHS Track & Field Team at Foote Field in Edmonton with their newest Zone Banner. – Submitted Photo

by Morinville News Staff

The Morinville Community High School Track & Field Team took home the zone banner May 22 after a day of competition in 28-degree weather at Edmonton’s Foote Field.

“The Morinville Community High School Track & Field Team was able to follow in the footsteps of the school’s Senior Boys Volleyball team, the JV Girls Volleyball team, the Senior Boys and Senior Girls Basketball teams along with the JV Girls and Grade 9 Boys Basketball teams, the Senior Boys Curling Team and the MCHS Cheer Team to bring another Zone Championship Banner back to hang in the rafters of the Morinville Community High School gym,” said Coach Terry Maslyk. “This brings the total number of Zone Championship Banners won by MCHS Athletic Teams this year to nine.”

Maslyk said the Wolves finished in convincing style with 376 points, wel ahead of second-place Barrhead Composite, who had 258, and third place Edwin Parr from Athabasca, who ended with 121 points.

Thirty-five athletes competed for MCHS, running, jumping and throwing their way to 39 Medals. Thirteen of that number were gold, 14 silver, and a dozen bronze.

Maslyk said the NCZone Track & Field meet is a provincial qualifying meet with the top two finishers in each event qualifying for the 2018 Provincial Track & Field Championships in Red Deer June 1 and 2.

Sixteen Wolves qualified for provincials.

Junior Girls:

Makayla Attfield (3000M, 1500M, 4×400 Relay)

Cheltey Berlinguette (800M, 1500M, 4×400 Relay)

Jordan Hessel (High Jump)

Leanne Van Brabant (80M Hurdles)

Junior Boys:

Jonas Hazelaar (Pentathlon)

Rudy Nault (3000M, 4×400 Relay)

Intermediate Girls:

Jenna McKinney (Javelin, 4×400 Relay)

Rowan Ozipko (Triple Jump, 4×400 Relay)

Intermediate Boys:

Evan Kohut (4×400 Relay)

Chris Ogie (100M Hurdles, 100M, Long Jump)

Nicholas Williams (1500M, 3000M)

Senior Girls:

Haley Ouellette (Shot Put)

Amy Van Brabant (High Jump, Long Jump)

Karina VanBrabant (Discus, Javelin)

Senior Boys:

Graham Glaubitz (800M, 1500M, 4×400 Relay)

Bryn Karch (Discus, 400M, Javelin, 4×400 Relay)