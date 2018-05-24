First responders partner to demonstrate dangers of impaired driving to grads

photos and video by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville RCMP and Morinville Fire Department partnered with Morinville Community High School Wednesday to present a mock collision exercise to this year’s graduating class.

As is the case in previous years, the outdoor demonstration had students in theatrical makeup providing a gruesome depiction of an impaired driving collision.

In this case, a young man and a 10-year-old girl (both student actors) died in the collision.

EMS is typically a partner in the exercise, but they were called to an actual emergency Wednesday morning.

Above is our interview with Constable Peter Tearle of the Morinville RCMP about the exercise, as well as a number of photos from the event.