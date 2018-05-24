Primeau wraps up two-night fairy tale

by Morinville News Staff

photos courtesy of Dan Charrois

Georges H Primeau presented Once Upon a Mattress, the story of the Princess and the Pea at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre May 22 and 23.

Primeau assembled a cast and crew of 35 students for the two-night performance. Rehearsals for the production began at the end of March.

“Our cast and crew have been working relentlessly to put on a show that will entertain and captivate the audience,” Primeau teacher Amber Gratton told Morinville News before the show, adding that the production showcased student talents from Grade 5 to Grade 8. “We have a wealth of talent, including award-winning vocalists and musical theatre award recipients.”