Primeau wraps up two-night fairy tale

May 24, 2018 admin Arts & Culture, Local News, Morinville, Schools and youth 0

by Morinville News Staff
photos courtesy of Dan Charrois

Georges H Primeau presented Once Upon a Mattress, the story of the Princess and the Pea at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre May 22 and 23.

Primeau assembled a cast and crew of 35 students for the two-night performance. Rehearsals for the production began at the end of March.

“Our cast and crew have been working relentlessly to put on a show that will entertain and captivate the audience,” Primeau teacher Amber Gratton told Morinville News before the show, adding that the production showcased student talents from Grade 5 to Grade 8. “We have a wealth of talent, including award-winning vocalists and musical theatre award recipients.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 7723 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*