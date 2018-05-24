Summer Reading Program gets scientific

by Morinville News Staff

The Morinville Community Library is moving away from the Harry Potter, Star Wars and Disney themes used for its popular Summer Reading Program and breaking out the beakers to explore the world of science.

The library says the program will give children, adults, and seniors a chance to explore a variety of sciences over the program’s eight weeks.

“The library is working hard to provide affordable, flexible, and educational programming for all ages,” said program coordinator Stacey Buga in a media release. “The library is anticipating a great turn out for the program and hopes to surpass 2017 registrations of 199 readers.”

During the eight-week program, participants will get a lab book to record their reading minutes and can win individual and team prizes.

The Summer Science Experience kicks off July 3 with Canadian Reptile Encounters, a reptile and amphibian presentation.

A Mid-Summer Science Extravaganza and BBQ, including an insect taste test, will take place Aug. 1. That event will feature demonstrations by Michael Ng of iNGcredible Science, a duo dedicated to making science fun.

The Library and the Town of Morinville are partnering to bring an inflatable planetarium to the Morinville Community Cultural Centre from Aug. 21 to 23.

Registration for the Summer Science Experience and Reading Program begins June 1st and the program runs July 3 to Aug. 24. A wrap-up party will be held Aug. 31.