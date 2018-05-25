Bulger and Maxwell join forces for seniors

by Lucie Roy

On Thursday evening more than 130 were gathered at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre for an evening of acoustic music featuring favourite songs from the ’60s and ’70s.

Entertainment by Ed Bulger and Brain Maxwell had people tapping their feet to the beat and some on the dance floor at the latest Silver Shoes Pub Night.

The evening consisted of a full course meal and entertainment and was a request from the two Senior Facilities in town – Heritage Place Lodge and Aspen House.

Both lodges struggle to meet transportation costs for the Community Bus.

Family and Community Support Services and the Town of Morinville showed their support and allocated a portion of the proceeds from the event towards helping them subsidize the cost of the bus.

A few businesses in town showed their support with door prizes and in-kind services for the event.

