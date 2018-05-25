Council passes First Reading of $22 million borrowing bylaw

May 25, 2018 admin Local News, Morinville 0

by Tristan Turner

Morinville could be coming close to its self-imposed debt limit of $25,133,097 if Council approves a $22,020,000 borrowing bylaw, which passed First Reading May 22. The bylaw presents a worst-case scenario of just over $22 million in borrowing for the roughly $30 million project.

Morinville currently has $2,302,300 in debt, the Morinville Community Cultural Centre having been paid in full last June as well as a $1.7 million loan for the 77 Acres the rec centre sits on. The current debt combined with the $22 million for the rec centre would push the Town right up to their self-imposed limit and begin to approach their $29,568,350 legal limit if the full amount approved was actually borrowed for the project.

The bylaw was presented to Council by Morinville’s Chief Financial Officer
Shawna Jason, who noted that while the borrowing allows up to $22 Million, she expects the real cost to the Town to be far lower.

Jason told Council the full amount of $22 million is a “worst-case” figure should the Town of Morinville receive zero dollars in grant or sponsorship funding for the project. Jason said the Town has spent $6,185,000 on the project thus far and that she has budgeted $6,185,000 in sponsorships and fundraising, which would mean the Town’s actual borrow for the project would be just under $16 million. This would put the Town in a far more comfortable position in relation to its debt limit by reducing the amount required to be debentured for the project.

The debt will be debentured over the long-term (up to 25 years legally, though likely much shorter in reality) and will be primarily be paid off through Municipal Sustainability Initiative (MSI) grant funding through the province, and Federal Gas Tax funding. This would mean there should be no impact on Morinville’s tax base to pay off the debenture for the new arena.

Council and administration have acknowledged that the operating costs for the new centre may have an impact, however. Operating costs for the facility have yet to be discussed at a public meeting; however, a business case developed by Sturgeon County and Morinville last Council term did identify some of those numbers. That document is on the Town of Morinville’s recreation centre page.

The Borrowing Bylaw is largely a formality as the previous Council already approved the construction of the arena in their capital budget, and last June added the field house portion when the builder identified it could be built for approximately half of the quote if built in phase one. Phase one originally included only an arena.

The new rec facility is already well into construction just outside of town along East Boundary Road and is expected be built in three stages, with this stage including one sheet of ice, a fieldhouse, a track, program room, fitness equipment, and some common areas.

Later phases would include an aquatic centre, second sheet of ice, outdoor arena, and a curling facility, as well as outdoor fields and tennis courts. No plans are in place as to when those phases would be developed.

First reading, put on the table by Councillor Hall, passed unanimously with no questions from Council.

Second and Third Reading is scheduled for June 26.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 7727 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Related Articles

Local News

Town hands over community grant approvals to administration

Dec 15, 2016 admin Local News, Morinville 0

Council has made significant changes to how taxpayer dollars are distributed to community groups through a new Community Grant Policy. The motion passed 5-1, with only Councillor Nicole Boutestein voting against and Councillor Rob Ladouceur absent from the meeting. The primary change to this policy was transitioned to administrative control from council control, meaning administration will now be responsible for approving and dispensing all community group grants, providing reports to Council on their approvals in the regular CAO Reports. […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
No Picture
Arts & Culture

Veteran fiddler coming home next week

Apr 8, 2012 admin Arts & Culture, Morinville 1

By Stephen Dafoe

Morinville – Veteran Canadian fiddleR Calvin Vollrath will be coming back to Morinville Apr. 20-22 for three days of music in a community he once called home. The three-day fiddle fest will include a Dine and Dance Apr. 20, a CD Release Party Apr. 21, and a Fiddle Gala Apr. 22… […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*