Government helping with heavy trucks in heartland with bridge construction

L-R: Mayor Katchur, chair, Industrial Heartland Association, Minister Mason and Jessica Littlewood, MLA Fort Saskatchewan-Vegreville, announce a construction project to make travel easier and more efficient for heavy truck traffic.

by Morinville News Staff

The Government of Alberta says it is improving access for trucks carrying heavy loads through major industrial areas north of Edmonton by including $90 million in the 2018 budget for the Highway 38 bridge across the North Saskatchewan River, south of Redwater. That bridge will be upgraded to carry heavy and oversized loads, establishing what the government says is a critical link in Alberta’s High Load Corridor. The bridge will save heavily loaded trucks about 200 kilometres of travel.

“World-class infrastructure for the movement of goods and services is critical for current industry and for attracting new investments for the diversification of Alberta’s energy economy,” said Gale Katchur, mayor of Fort Saskatchewan and chair of Alberta’s Industrial Heartland Association. “Alberta’s Industrial Heartland Association is pleased that the Government of Alberta is prioritizing this project and is investing in key transportation corridors in Alberta’s Industrial Heartland.”

Alberta Transportation expects planning and design to begin in 2018 and there will be additional highway improvements in the area as well.