Letter: Open letter to municipalities from AUMA

May 28, 2018 admin Editorial & Opinion, Letters 0

To my fellow community leaders:

For months now, we have been following with interest, concern, and consternation the debate between Alberta and B.C. about the Trans Mountain pipeline. We have heard much about how the project will benefit residents of Alberta, of B.C., of Canadians overall. We have heard much about the potential environmental impacts and the economic benefits, and why one doesn’t take precedence over the other.

The voice missing in this discussion, though, is our voice. It is time to speak out because, as municipal leaders, we know the true impacts of energy development.

We know firsthand the disruption a project of this scope and scale can have to the communities all along the route.

We know that, as municipalities, we are the first responders to emergency events and have to always keep the safety of our communities in mind.

We know the challenge making sound decisions in land use planning to balance growth and protecting the environment.

Simply put, we have a lot of experience making these tough decisions.

What we also know is that many of our friends and neighbours in our own communities are still struggling to get back to work.

We know that our residents are tapped out and simply cannot afford to pay more in property taxes to build and maintain the roads, water and sewer treatment plants, and recreation needs of our communities.

We know the dangers of shipping materials by road and by rail compared to a pipeline.

We know that fear cannot impede progress, and as leaders, we must often make decisions that may not always be supported by everyone, but are important ones that will help move our communities forward.

It is because of all this that AUMA members voted strongly in favour of a resolution put forward by the City of Spruce Grove supporting the Trans Mountain Pipeline. We recognize the money that pays for health care, roads, policing, and other critical services our residents rely on, all comes from one taxpayer, and that taxpayer lives in our communities. The increased taxes and royalties from the Trans Mountain Pipeline – federally, provincially, and locally – means less money coming out of the pockets of our residents.

Supporting the Trans Mountain Pipeline doesn’t mean looking away while reaping the economic benefits. As municipal leaders, we are the ones who will be on the ground to ensure that our communities are respected as the pipeline is constructed, that the needs of the environment are honoured, and that the appropriate safety measures are put in place to protect our citizens.

This pipeline project is bigger than all of us, yet it can mean so much to our communities. For this reason, I invite all municipal leaders and their communities to step up and lend our voice in support of the Trans Mountain Pipeline.

Barry Morishita
AUMA President
Mayor, City of Brooks

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Comments

comments

About admin 7733 Articles
The Morinville News is an online daily news publication serving Morinville and surrounding area via MorinvilleNews.com, our daily email news service and our MorinvilleNews.com app for IOS and Android. You can also follow us online on Twitter @MorinvilleNews and on Facebook at Facebook.com/MorinvilleNews
Website

Related Articles

No Picture
Editorial & Opinion

Guest editorial: AUMA 2010 report from Legal council

Feb 7, 2011 admin Editorial & Opinion 0

By Legal Councillor Phil Hughes

This Year the AUMA convention was held in Edmonton at the Shaw convention centre.

The AUMA gives elected officials in Alberta a chance to network, learn about programs available for their community, provide toolkits and resources to better their communities and allows them an opportunity… […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
No Picture
Morinville

Information meeting for potential bi-election candidates planned for this weekend

Aug 12, 2012 admin Morinville 0

By Stephen Dafoe

Morinville – With nominations for the upcoming bi-election closing Aug. 23, there is little time for would-be candidates to decide to run or to learn in detail what the job entails. The Alberta Urban Municipalities Association’s (AUMA) Women in Municipal Government Committee will be doing their part to educate by holding an information session at the Morinville Community Library Aug. 19 from 2 to 4 p.m… […]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*