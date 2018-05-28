Morinville Lions raise money for dog guides

by Lucie Roy

The Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides was held Sunday in Morinville at the Fish & Game pond with more than $1000 raised and funds still coming in.

Morinville is one of 22 locations in Alberta hosting the Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides walk.

The walk takes place every year in Canada in approx 300 communities and is open to all ages.

The fundraiser goes towards Canine Vision Dog Guides, Service Dog Guides, Autism Assistance Dog Guides, Hearing Ear Dog Guides, Seizure Response Dog Guides and Diabetic Alert Dog Guides.

100% of the funds raised go directly to the six Dog Guides training programs.

Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides’ mission is to assist Canadians with a medical or physical disability by providing them Dog Guides at no cost.

Each Dog Guide costs approximately $25000 to raise, train and place.