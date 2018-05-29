Government offers one number abuse line

by Morinville News Staff

The Government of Alberta has one number to call for a variety of abuse concerns. The Alberta Supports abuse line is 1-855-4HELPAB (4435722) and offers Albertans the ability to report abuse and receive support, information and referrals through the new centralized phone line.

The province says the new phone line includes new staff training and protocols, including abuse response procedure to help ensure a coordinated provincial response to callers.

All calls will be tracked to ensure Albertans receive the supports they need.

“No one should live in fear or suffer alone,” said Irfan Sabir, Minister of Community and Social Services, in a release Monday. “This phone line means Albertans know where to turn to get the help they need. If you know or suspect someone is being abused or neglected but don’t know what to do, Alberta Supports can help. This is part of our government’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of individuals who need extra care and support.”

The service will be a single point of contact if Albertans are unsure of where to get help on seniors issues, employment, homelessness, financial needs, children and youth, parents and families, people with disabilities, guardianship and trusteeship abuse, and bullying and family violence prevention.

Immediate danger situations or people facing significant health or safety risks should contact 911.