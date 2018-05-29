Lots to do in Morinville this weekend

by Morinville News Staff

Morinville is full of activities this weekend, particularly on Saturday when residents and visitors can take part in a fitness competition, attend a tea and craft sale, go for a motorcycle run through the region, or hit the Legion for a games night.

Mr. Motor Memorial Toy Run

The Mr. MTR (Marty Robillard Memorial Toy Run) will take place June 2, departing from Morinville and making its way around the region. The route departs from Technical Automotives in the industrial park and will wind its way through Onaway, Alberta Beach, Barrhead, Westlock, before returning to Morinville.

This year’s ride will have two recipients. The Midstream Support Society will receive the toys for their annual Santa Store, and the Morinville Lions Club will receive the proceeds from the ride. Robillard said the Lions have a few projects in the community this summer which could be assisted by revenues from the ride.

Registration packages are available at Technical Automotives in the industrial park, but riders can register the day of the event between 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Cost of registration before the event is $25 plus a toy and $30 plus a toy on the day of the ride.

A wrap-up barbecue will take place after the event with 50/50 draw and door prizes. Additionally, Big City Car Wash is offering no cost before and after motorcycle washes for participants.

Donations and new, unwrapped toys can be dropped off at Technical Automotives before and during the event.

The event is sponsored by Technical Automotives, Hunters Print and Copy, Morinville News and Road Runners / Tirecraft.

For more information call Technical Automotives at 780-939-3976.

Kiyasowin Warrior Pursuit

Morinville Amazing Race competition was renamed the Kiyasowin Warrior Pursuit this year and takes place on June 2 with two courses for people to take part in.

The Family Pursuit carries a $65 registration fee, and the Extreme Pursuit is $85 per team. Teams require a minimum of three and a maximum of four participants.

Registration is at 9 a.m with the race starting at 10 p.m. from the cultural centre.

Details can be found on the Town website.

Rock the Rails

Morinville Youth are called to the Bob Foster Skate Park from noon to 4 p.m. on June 2 for an afternoon of skateboarding, bike riding and DJ music. The event is free.

Spring Tea and Craft Sale

The Rendez-Vous Centre will hold their Spring Tea and Craft Sale June 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Rendez-Vous Centre in Morinville.

The event is a free admission event with sandwiches, desserts, tea and crafts for sale.

Legion Game Night

The Morinville Legion is inviting families to pop by June 2 at 7 p.m. with their games for an evening of games and beverages. A special table will be set up for those playing Magi the Gathering.

The bar will be available to those 18 and over. Snacks will also be available for purchase.