Seniors’ Column: Helping seniors take flight this summer

(NC) As seniors prepare to take to the skies, some may have questions about how best to get through security screening. Fortunately, the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority has some tips to help us all breeze through.

Those with mobility issues have a number of options to make things a little easier. To start, when passengers arrive at security they can check if there’s a Family/Special Needs line available. This line features screening equipment that can accommodate larger items like mobility aids and officers who can offer additional assistance to passengers needing more time or help with their belongings.

For passengers who are unable to traverse the walk-through metal detector unassisted, CATSA offers a courtesy non-metallic cane for this purpose. They also have the option of bypassing the walk-through and being screened with a hand-held detector or undergoing a full-body scan or physical search.

For those bringing medications to the checkpoint, it is important to note that while most liquids, aerosols and gels in carry-on baggage must be in containers of 100 millilitres or less, this rule doesn’t apply to prescription and over-the-counter medicines. To assist screening officers, leave these items in the original manufacturer’s packaging or with pharmaceutical labels intact so they can be easily identified. Day-by-day pill separators are also permitted.

Finally, remember that while passengers are limited to two carry-on bags, medical supplies, equipment and mobility aids don’t count toward that limit.

Find more air-travel tips at www.catsa.gc.ca.