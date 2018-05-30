Did you know you can help keep honey bees buzzing?

(NC) Honeybee populations in Canada are at an all-time high. That’s good news, because they and other pollinators help many of our fruits, vegetables, crops and flowering plants reproduce. In fact, pollinators, like honey bees, are responsible for one out of every three bites of food we eat.

There are many factors that can impact honey bee health, like harsh weather, parasites and a lack of nutrition. But even still, all of us can help them continue to thrive.

You can start by planting a pollinator-friendly garden in your backyard. Better still, it’s easy (and free) to get a seed kit from organizations like Bees Matter, which is committed to honey bee health. Sign up for yours at www.beesmatter.ca.

