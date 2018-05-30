Library launching LGBTQ+ program with Pride Party

by Morinville News Staff

A Pride Party will take place on 100 Avenue in front of the Morinville Community Library June 8 from 4 p.m to 5 p.m. to demonstrate support and acceptance of individuals in the LGBTQ+ community.

The event coincides with Edmonton’s Pride Festival and will include guests from St. Albert Pride, Outloud St. Albert, PFLAG Canada, and the Compass Centre for Sexual Wellness.

The event is open to the public but is aimed at teen and adult LGBTQ+ members as well as rainbow community allies. Information, resources, and support will be provided by the guests. Face painters will decorate participants with rainbow designs and Morinville Dairy Queen will offer free summer treats.

The Pride Party is the kickoff for a new LGBTQ+ program for teens called the Alliance Network.

The Library says the group will be private, confidential, and co-facilitated by Program Coordinator Stacey Buga and Supervisor Ashley Cain. Through it, LGBTQ+ youth will have an opportunity to access books, films and music relevant to the community, socialize with other like-minded teens, and access information regarding resources offered by LGBTQ+ organizations in the region.

“The focus of this program will be to create a sense of community for rainbow youth and an opportunity for networking. We will provide a safe, positive space where these teens can socialize, be themselves, and enjoy fun activities together,” said Supervisor Ashley Cain.

Citing Egale (www.egale.ca) statistics, Cain said LGBTQ+ youth are four times more likely to attempt suicide than heterosexual youth. That number increases to eight times more likely if they are rejected by their family.

“We hope to make a difference with these kids because, clearly, the need is there,” Cain said.

Visit the Morinville Community Library for more details on the program and its meeting times.

Morinville will once again raise the Pride Flag above Town Hall on June 12 prior to the June 12 Council meeting.