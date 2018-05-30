Morinville Museum displaying from Vimy to Juno exhibit

Above: Museum Attendant Donna Garret displays one of the many war photos that are part of the From Vimy to Juno exhibit at the Museum until July 6. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

by Morinville News Staff

The Battle of Vimy Ridge and the D-Day Landings are the focus of a new exhibit from the Juno Beach Centre. The travelling exhibition is at the Musée Morinville Museum until July 6.

From Vimy to Juno: Canada in France 1914–1945 is an exhibition of photographs, historical materials and even wartime music, highlights the legacy of two major victories that brought both pride and sorrow to Canadians in the First and Second World Wars.

The exhibit was released in the spring of 2016 to commemorate the then-upcoming 100th anniversary of 100 of Canadian forces capturing Vimy Ridge, in April 1917, and the 73rd anniversary of the D-Day landings on Juno Beach, in June 1944. The display is now in Morinville for six weeks.

The From Vimy to Juno exhibit has four parts: the Canadian experience during the First and Second World Wars; the evolution of commemoration and remembrance in Canada and France from the First World War to the present day; the impetus for the creation of the Canadian National Vimy Memorial, unveiled in 1936; and the creation of the Juno Beach Centre, which opened in 2003 in Courseulles-sur-Mer, Normandy, France.

“In two world wars, hundreds of thousands of Canadians fought in France, where their achievements helped shape our national identity,” said President of the Juno Beach Centre AssociationDon Cooper. “We are proud to bring this legacy from the sacred grounds of Vimy Ridge and Juno Beach to all Canadians, coast to coast, through From Vimy to Juno, especially during Canada’s sesquicentennial year.”

Vimy Ridge, fought from Apr. 9 to 12, 1917 was the first time all four divisions of the Canadian Corps fought together. The battle saw 10,000 Canadian casualties before the Canadians overcame the German’s and established Canada’s international reputation as a skilled fighting force.

The June 6, 1944, D-Day landings saw Canadian soldiers storming Juno Beach, ensuring the Allies’ 10-week Normandy Campaign to liberate France and the rest of Western Europe was a success. That campaign cost Canada some 18,000 casualties, including 5,021 dead.

From Vimy to Juno was developed by the Juno Beach Centre in partnership with the Vimy Foundation.

The Musée Morinville Museum is open Wednesday to Saturday from noon until 5 p.m. It is located in St. Jean Baptiste Park in the former convent building.