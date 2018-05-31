Chamber Annual General Meeting next week

by Morinville News Staff

The Morinville and District Chamber of Commerce will hold their Annual General Meeting June 6 at the Morinville Community Centre from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Chamber was looking for nominations for four director positions on the board. Nominations closed May 18 and Chamber Manager Diane Mineault says the positions have not been filled.

“We did get a full slate so we will read the nomination report and it can be voted on as presented,” she said, adding there will be no election from the floor unless the nomination committee’s recommendation is defeated. “If a vacancy comes up during the year, we can then ask for new nominations to fill the remainder of the term.”

The Chamber will also be relocating their office in June from Town Hall to an office next to the medical clinic in 100 Block.