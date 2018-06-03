Getzlaf ALS fundraisers raise $11,500

Two events were held on the weekend to raise funds for ALS.

On Sunday, Linda Getzlaf said the Danny Getzlaf Walk for ALS Fundraiser held on Saturday at Coach’s Corner raised more than $11,500.

Saturday included an Ice Dunk Challenge outside by the parking lot with people buying the chance to dunk someone in the water and ice cubes.

Numerous raffles and draws, entertainment by Justin Hogg and band The Unlimited, silent auction and other specials were also held.

Silent auction items included pictures of Danny’s brain scan.

Getzlaf said he is number 32 in a brain study being conducted in Canada. it requires for him to have a 50 minute MRI every three months for a year so they can see the progression. The money for the study and research is from some of the proceeds of the Ice Bucket Challenge.

On Friday a Danny Getzlaf Community Spirit BBQ was a huge success. They had over 120 people attend the venue at the Fish & Game for the sold out BBQ.

Members of the ALS Society of Alberta were in attendance, Lisa Copeland, Manager of Communications & Events, Sonya Nguyen, Coordinator & Fundraising Events and Christy Reschke Client Services.

Tickets were available for purchase on a quilt valued at $500 and made by Morinville resident Norma Erickson. The prize will be drawn on June 9 at Hawrelak Park in Edmonton at the Edmonton WALK for ALS. People can register or donate to the Walk on the ALS site under team Danny Getzlaf Community Spirit.