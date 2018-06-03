Loops for the Troops celebrates 10 years

Above: On the left Colonel McKenzie Commander 3rd Canadian Division Support Group and Chief Warrant Officer Doppler, Group Sergeant Major, 3rd Canadian Division Support Group. In background Karen Samuels to do exercise warm-ups with event participants.

by Lucie Roy

The Loops for the Troops 10th Annual Fun Run & Walk was held Sunday, Canadian Armed Forces Day, at Edmonton Garrison.

More than 400 were registered to do the Military Mile, 5-kilometre, 10-km or Half Marathon.

One person from Morinville did the Half Marathon and for the 10-km four were from Sturgeon County and three from Morinville.

A Loops for the Troops 10th Anniversary special commemorative coin was presented at the finish line for those who completed their walk/run.

Race Directors and Founders Lt. Sarah Keller and her mother Lois Dvorsky are the duo who are instrumental in bringing the community together through the Loops for the Troops Edmonton fun run/walk and raising over $120,000 for the Military Family Resource Centre.

Keller provided the introductory remarks followed by a word from Colonel McKenzie, Commander 3rd Canadian Division Support Group and Commodore Sean Camelon.

The start of the Half Marathon.

Assisting with medal presentations was the Patron of the MFRC, J’lyn Nye.

Displays included the LAV 6.0, the Polaris which is the new Ultra Light Combat Vehicle, Cpl Zachery McCormack’s 2002 GMC Sonoma and more.

Today they fondly remembered the last ten years of Loops for the Troops Edmonton with a huge display on the Airscreen.

it featured 10 years of amazing runners, 10 years of incredible teams,with special mention to the longest standing team, Team Zach (Cpl Zachary McCormack),10 years of dedicated volunteers and staff, 10 years of delicious pancakes, 10 years of military support and 10 years of meaningful memories.



Above: Minoa C. of Morinville on the Polaris. She also did the 5 km walk.

Through the unique partnership between the family of a fallen soldier, Cpl Bryce Keller, M.M.V. Canadian Forces Base Edmonton and the Edmonton Garrison Military Family Resource Centre (MFRC) Loops for the Troops Edmonton was created June 7, 2009.

The Edmonton Garrison MFRC is a not-for-profit, charitable organization committed to the individuals and families in the Canadian Armed Forces through positive action, education and support.