Morinville RCMP investigate fatal motorcycle collision

Gibbons, Alberta – The RCMP responded to a single vehicle collision at 6:11 p.m. on June 2. The 34-year-old male driver of a motorcycle struck a guard rail at Highways 28 and 28A and as a result of the collision was deceased on scene.
Morinville RCMP with emergency services attended. Traffic was diverted to one lane and the RCMP cleared from the collision shortly before 9:00 p.m.
No other vehicles were involved and the RCMP continue to investigate all factors which may have contributed to this collision. No further information will be made available.
Terrible .
So sad
Around 5:30 there was a motorcycle driving way too fast and weaving in and out of cars by the Costco and North on hwy 2, took the 37 exit… wonder if it’s related… going to fast to catch any real identifiers to call anything in.
Doesn’t matter. There’s more than one motorcyclist on the road. Could be anyone.
Everyone on the roads just need to make sure they pay as much attention as possible. That goes for those on bikes as well as those in cars/trucks/etc. Most of the time, these incidents are avoidable.
I sincerely hope that the families involved are able to grieve properly and co tongue to move forward in their lives while honouring the lost life. ❤️
Not this one it was near 28&28A
Omg I drove by that last night. Crazy!