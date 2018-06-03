Morinville RCMP investigate fatal motorcycle collision

Gibbons, Alberta – The RCMP responded to a single vehicle collision at 6:11 p.m. on June 2. The 34-year-old male driver of a motorcycle struck a guard rail at Highways 28 and 28A and as a result of the collision was deceased on scene.

Morinville RCMP with emergency services attended. Traffic was diverted to one lane and the RCMP cleared from the collision shortly before 9:00 p.m.

No other vehicles were involved and the RCMP continue to investigate all factors which may have contributed to this collision. No further information will be made available.