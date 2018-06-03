Mr. MTR Memorial Toy Run rides once again

The MR. MTR- Marty Robillard Memorial Toy Run took place Saturday under sunny skies.

The Lions Club of Morinville along with Technical Automotives Inc. hosted the fourth annual Motorcycle Toy Run.

The ride went through Onoway, Alberta Beach, Barrhead Westlock and finished at the Morinville Clinic parking lot, where the volunteers were cooking hamburgers nearby.

Volunteers from the Midstream Support Society were present and picked up all of the toy donations for the Santa Store.

The numerous sponsors provided door prizes as well as prizes for the poker run.

More than 15 riders were in attendance.

The total amount of toys and donations raised was not available at time of posting.

Marty Robillard started the toy run 4 years ago and was a member of the Lions Club and owner/operator of Technical Automotives Inc.