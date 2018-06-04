Dutka tournament continues to raise funds

The Albert Dutka memorial Slo-Pitch Tournament was held in Morinville over the weekend with 32 teams participating.

In the Morinville Sports Division the teams were Marksmen, Ticklers, Not Done and East Coast Sluggers.

The Dr. Ross Horricks Division teams included Hot Mess, Pigtails and Porkchops, Outlaws and Roadrunners.

There were four teams each in the Park Lighting Division,Titan Glass Division,NSA Canada Division,Tommy Gun’s Division,Smash it Sports Division and The Real Estate Solutions Division.

The charity slow-pitch tournament is in honour of Albert Dutka who passed away from cancer in 2006.

Dutka used to reside in Bon Accord where he raised his three sons, Ryan, Gerry and David. The sons are the ones who have organized the tournament.

In 2007 they raised $6,000 and from 2008 to 2017 all monies raised in those respective years was over $11.000.00.

All proceeds from the tournament, silent auction, full concession and other funds raised goes to the Canadian Cancer Society.

To date they have raised more than $157,000 for cancer research.