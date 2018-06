by Lucie Roy

Rock the Rails was held Saturday afternoon at the Bob Foster Extreme Sport Park.

The free event included music, hot dogs and beverages ,guest from Evolve Camps and artist Matthew Bourgeois with canvas ready for artwork with spray paint.

Bourgeois started by testing his paint on a piece of plywood.

More than 50 youth were in attendance for the event.

A companion event – the Warrior Pursuit was postponed until September.