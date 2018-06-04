Two arrested and charged for stolen property

Morinville RCMP have arrested two Edmonton men for possession of stolen property.

Police say RCMP were conducting targeted patrols in the area of ProNorth Industrial Park in Sturgeon County early morning May 27 when they completed a traffic stop with a suspicious white Dodge Ram truck. The police checks confirmed the vehicle was registered to a male with a suspended driver’s license and a number of outstanding warrants related to break-and-enters in the ProNorth Industrial Park.

Morinville RCMP found a number of construction tools and industrial black insulated copper cable in the vehicle during the stop and the driver and passenger were both arrested.

Morinville RCMP completed follow-up patrols and were flagged down by a victim of a break and enter. Property belonging to that victim was located in the possession of the driver and passenger of the suspect vehicle.

Kevin Roth of Edmonton has been charged with the following new offences:

Criminal Code 355(b) – Possession of Property Obtained by Crime under $5000 x 2;

Criminal Code 129(a) – Obstruction;

Criminal Code 259(4) Unlawfully operate a motor vehicle in Canada;

Criminal Code 351(1) – Possession of Break-In Instrument;

Roth is also charged with the following offences related to outstanding warrants:

Criminal Code 355(a) – Possession of Property Obtained by Crime exceeding $5000;

Criminal Code 430(3) – Mischief exceeding $5000 x2

Criminal Code 733.1(1) – Fail to comply with probation;

He remains in custody until his next court appearance in Morinville on June 14.

The passenger, Timothy Mammen of Edmonton has been charged with the following offences:

Criminal Code 355(b) – Possession of Property Obtained by Crime under $5000 x 2;

Criminal Code 351(1) – Possession of Break-In Instrument;

Mammen was released on bail to attend court in Morinville on June 21.

If you have information about this incident, please call the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477. You can also reach them online at www.tipsubmit.com.